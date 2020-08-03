Lions claim Daylon Mack, sign seventh-rounder Jashon Cornell

Getty Images

The Lions had a lot of activity on their defensive line Sunday.

The team announced that they claimed defensive tackle Daylon Mack off of waivers from the Ravens and that they have signed defensive tackle Jashon Cornell. Cornell was a seventh-round pick in April and was the final member of their draft class to agree to a contract with the team.

In addition to those moves, the Lions placed defensive end Austin Bryant on the physically unable to perform list and defensive end Romeo Okwara on the non-football injury list. Bryant dealt with pectoral and hip injuries last season.

Mack was a fifth-round pick last year and played one game for the Ravens as a rookie. His addition comes after defensive tackle John Atkins opted out of playing this season.

Cornell had 62 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 34 games at Ohio State.