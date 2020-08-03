Marcus Gilbert, Maxx Williams on Cardinals NFI list

Getty Images

The Cardinals put a couple of prospective offensive starters on the non-football illness list on Sunday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word that tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams have landed on the list. They are eligible to be activated at any point and won’t be able to work with the rest of the squad until they’ve been activated.

Gilbert arrived in Arizona via a trade with the Steelers last year, but wound up on injured reserve in September due to a knee injury. Once he’s activated, he’ll be in the mix for the right tackle spot with third-rounder Josh Jones, Justin Murray and Kelvin Beachum also on hand as possible starters.

Williams is also heading into his second season with the Cardinals. He had 15 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game and making 10 starts.