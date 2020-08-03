Michael Thomas thinks he can break his own record for catches

Getty Images

It took 17 years for someone to break Marvin Harrison’s record for catches in a single season, but Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas thinks the wait for another record could be a short one.

Thomas was the player who broke Harrison’s record by catching 149 passes last season and the prospect of becoming the first NFL player with 150 catches in a season came up during a Sunday conference call. Thomas said “I think I can break it again.”

“It’s just kind of like what I do,” Thomas said, via the team’s website. “At my position, I set real high goals and try to accomplish them along with winning football games, and helping out the people around me. It’s kind of like, you have goals at the beginning of the season and you kind of just chase them all year. I feel like, in my head, I was going to get it eventually. I don’t really drop too many passes, so when it comes to that I just had to stay consistent and more consistent and take advantage of my opportunities and it just added up faster.”

Thomas has 470 career catches, which is good for fourth in franchise history and he needs 63 to move past Joe Horn and Eric Martin into second place. Marques Colston is first with 711 career catches and it seems like a good bet that Thomas should have that mark in a couple of years whether he breaks his own record this year or not.