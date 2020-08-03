New owner Dwayne Johnson will be actively involved in the XFL

Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed that he’s buying the XFL. His initial statement creates a clear impression that he’ll be actively involved in the management and direction of the league.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “With pride and gratitude for all I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

“For the love of football” was the XFL’s slogan during its partial season in 2020, and it sounds like it will remain in place for 2021 and beyond. Many details remain to be revealed, and the first question is whether the bankruptcy court will approve the transaction. The $15 million purchase price won’t provide much for the XFL’s creditors, and some of them may press for the league to be sold to a buyer that will pay more.