NFL, NFLPA agree on revised CBA for 2020

The NFL and NFLPA have reached agreement on changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2020 season, a source tells PFT.

The side letter regarding the parameters for a season played in a pandemic, agreed upon 10 days ago, is expected to be signed tonight.

The 32 teams have their healthy players in training camp, but they continue to await word from the league on the terms under which they will play this season.

The agreement called for players to have seven days after finalization of the revised CBA to opt out of the 2020 season. But the revision wasn’t executed, and the deadline was revised.

Players will have until 4 p.m. ET Thursday to opt out. An opt out, whether it’s voluntary or high risk, is irrevocable.

Forty-eight players have chosen the opt-out option thus far.