Northwestern pauses workouts after a positive test

Different college football programs have different standards when it comes to temporarily stopping workouts. At Northwestern, it took only one positive COVID-19 result to shut down the program.

Northwestern will stop workouts until Wednesday at the earliest. The player who tested positive is self-isolating, and those who were in close contact with him must test negative before returning to action.

“Medical staff will implement the university’s rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Northwestern said in a statement, via ESPN.com.

The Big 10 has not yet published a schedule for 2020 or identified a date for the commencement of preseason training camp. The conference reportedly is considering canceling the season, unlike other conferences (ACC, SEC, and Pac-12) that have decided to move forward, at least for now.