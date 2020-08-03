Odell Beckham Jr. “wouldn’t mind not having” a season

Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t opted out for the 2020 season, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he does. In recent comments to Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal, Beckham said he “wouldn’t mind” the 2020 season not happening.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this,” Beckham said. “I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Beckham’s comments surely will cause a stir, and they undoubtedly will raise questions about whether he will opt out, either until he does or the opt-out window closes.