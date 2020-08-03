Odell Beckham Jr. “wouldn’t mind not having” a season

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t opted out for the 2020 season, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he does. In recent comments to Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal, Beckham said he “wouldn’t mind” the 2020 season not happening.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this,” Beckham said. “I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Beckham’s comments surely will cause a stir, and they undoubtedly will raise questions about whether he will opt out, either until he does or the opt-out window closes.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. “wouldn’t mind not having” a season

  1. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but he is right. They should just shut it down and plan for 2021.

  2. Not a guy I would want on my team sheesh. I guess it’s true that players lose the love for the game. As for the owner part you’re paid millions to play a game just shut up and opt out already.. 99% survival rate smh

  5. Dude, call your player rep and ask about opt out. Then do us all a favor and opt out. Spend the year on mental health.
    50 million people will be happy to catch passes and get paid. Be a job creator and move aside!!!

  7. Man it must be nice to have so much money that you can just decide to opt out. I bet cashiers, doctors, truck drivers, etc would love to get paid to sit at home like these clowns. How about they suck it up just like the rest of the world is. Life isn’t perfect. Get used to it Beckham.

  8. I wonder if he’s even thinking about the rookies or roster bubble guys that are missing the shot they’ve been training for their whole lives.

  9. “We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money.”

    What was that? A Freudian Slip? If not for wanting “their” money, why doesn’t OBJ opt out?

  10. He is a 1,000% spot on!

    This would be the most tainted regular season ever, don’t even start it!

  11. OBJ does not love football.

    Imagine if he had the drive the all-time greats have. He got his endorsements, he got paid, & then he checked out. Not a bad gig if you can get it.

  13. OBJ might be a diva, but he is far from stupid. Everything he said is 100% correct, and I agree. I hate the idea of no football this fall, but at this point teams will be playing guys off the street by October. Just call it already and end it.

  16. I am against most of the lock down but football doesn’t make sense. Don’t compare playing football to essential jobs or even other sports. Without a bubble or a 3 to 4 day quarantine with two negative tests before games I don’t see anyway they will be able to play. One guy on the offensive line gets infected both sides of the ball will be infected. How many OL do teams keep on their rosters? Anyone want their QB being protected by 4 or 5 practice squad guys.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.