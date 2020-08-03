Packers cut Jalen Morton, Elijah Wellman

Getty Images

The Packers waived quarterback Jalen Morton and fullback Elijah Wellman, the team announced Monday.

The team’s roster now stands at 81 players. The Packers also have Jace Sternberger, Mason Crosby and Treyvon Hester on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Morton signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M. He was the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Aaron Rodgers, first-round choice Jordan Love and Tim Boyle.

Morton passed for 5,052 yards and rushed for 1,579 yards in his four-year career, accounting for 65 total touchdowns.

Wellman, 25, became expendable after the Packers added John Lovett. He joined the team on a futures contract in January.