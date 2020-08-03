Panthers’ Christian Miller opts out

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Christian Miller will opt out of the 2020 season.

Miller told the Panthers that he is opting out because he is in a high-risk health category, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Panthers were supportive of his decision, according to the report.

Last year Miller was a fourth-round draft pick who played well at times but had an injury-plagued rookie season. Now he won’t step on the field until 2021.

Miller is the 43rd player to opt out of the 2020 season over concerns about COVID-19. The full list of opt-outs is here.