Pete Carroll on Antonio Brown: Complex situation, need to see how it fits

Wide receiver Antonio Brown received an eight-game suspension from the NFL last week for violating the Personal Conduct Policy and that provides some certainty about his availability for teams that might be interested in signing him as a free agent.

One of the teams that has come up as a potential suitor for Brown’s services is the Seahawks. There have been reports of interest from the team and quarterback Russell Wilson, who worked out with Brown during the offseason, and head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the wideout during a Monday conference call.

Carroll said General Manager John Schneider is “all over it” and indicated that the team is open to the possibility even if it isn’t rushing to seal a deal right away.

“It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see how it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you,” Carroll said.

The NFL isn’t done looking into Brown’s off-field behavior, so the eight-game suspension might not be the end of discipline handed down by the league and that possibility could still impact whether or not Brown lands a job in the league this season.