Raiders say stadium will be empty all season

Getty Images

The Raiders moved to Las Vegas this year in the hopes that a glitzy new stadium in a city known for its high rollers would result in a box office bonanza. This year, it will be anything but.

In a statement sent to season ticket holders today, the Raiders announced that they will have no fans at any home games this season.

“There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans,” the team said in the statement. “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all. This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled game day experience in the magnificent stadium you helped build.”

That’s a big blow to the Raiders, but a responsible decision for the team, as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in America with no end in sight.