Raiders say stadium will be empty all season

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 3, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
The Raiders moved to Las Vegas this year in the hopes that a glitzy new stadium in a city known for its high rollers would result in a box office bonanza. This year, it will be anything but.

In a statement sent to season ticket holders today, the Raiders announced that they will have no fans at any home games this season.

“There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans,” the team said in the statement. “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all. This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled game day experience in the magnificent stadium you helped build.”

That’s a big blow to the Raiders, but a responsible decision for the team, as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in America with no end in sight.

14 responses to “Raiders say stadium will be empty all season

  1. are people aware there is no season and they claim it can start in 5 weeks with people testing positive needing a minimum 2 week quarantine?

    lol

    Umm, how is that possible?

  2. Get use to it, you are in Vegas. There is way to much to do there than go to a football game.

  8. Good decision on their part.

    However, this isn’t anything new for the raiders, they’ve been playing to half full stadiums for years, hence the nickname the silver and black(out). And they’ve kept a good number of tarp manufacturers in business as a result.

  10. Not an easy decision but it is the right decision. Granted there’s a 50/50 chance this could all become a moot point because the season even happening is up in the air

  11. Clearly there’s a lot of people who don’t know what they’re talking about. Football capacity at the Oakland Coliseum is 56,057. Average attendance has been over 50,000 since 2010. It dipped a bit last season (still over 50,000), because, obviously, they were leaving.

  12. The NFL is relying heavily on tv viewership revenues. If the first few games of the NBA and MLB are any indication of fan interest, then maybe they are in for disappointment. Have to wonder how much of an effect the social justice movement has had on the NBA and MLB viewership.

  13. Anyone who says the stadium was going to be empty regardless doesn’t know what they are talking about. That place will be sold out for years, now what percentage will be Raiders fans, that will be a variable based on the team’s on field success, but people will be there.

  14. Can fly on a plane, use mass transit but can’t go to a stadium that properly social distanced…

    I’m getting a little confused.

