Raiders trade P.J. Hall to Vikings

The Raiders planned to release defensive tackle P.J. Hall today. Then they got a trade offer.

The Vikings acquired Hall in a trade with the Raiders, according to multiple reports. The Vikings aren’t giving up much (a seventh-round pick that is conditioned on Hall playing at least six games for the Vikings this season), but for the Raiders it’s better than nothing and for the Vikings they don’t have to worry about Hall getting claimed on waivers by some other team.

At the FCS level, Hall was a dominant player in college, and in his second season last year he emerged as a starter who looked like he had the potential to grow into a solid NFL contributor as well. But the Raiders, who selected Hall in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, decided to move on after two years.

Now the Vikings will see if Hall can prove himself a legitimate second-round talent.