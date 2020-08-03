Rashaad Penny begins camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in February he expected running back Rashaad Penny to begin the 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Seahawks made it official Monday, placing Penny on the list as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Penny underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and additional damage to his his left knee, which he injured in a game against the Rams on Dec. 8. It’s possible Penny will need the first six games of the regular-season on the PUP list before returning to action.

The Seahawks added fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas and free agent Carlos Hyde in the offseason with Chris Carson also returning from injury.

Seattle placed three rookies on the non-football injury list Monday: second-round defensive end Darrell Taylor, fourth-round tight end Colby Parkinson and undrafted free agent defensive end Marcus Webb. Parkinson is rehabbing a broken foot, and Taylor underwent surgery in January to repair a stress fracture in his leg.

The Seahawks also waived undrafted free agent defensive tackle Josh Avery with a non-football injury designation.