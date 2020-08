Getty Images

The Ravens have added a veteran tight end to their offense.

Jerell Adams, who has spent time with the Giants, Texans and Saints, is now signing with the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Ravens had been in the market for a tight end this offseason. Hayden Hurst was traded to the Falcons, which opens up a spot for another tight end to make the roster.

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Adams has 24 catches for 214 yards in his career.