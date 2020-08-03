Report: Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be opting out

Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has said that he wouldn’t mind the NFL season not happening. He reportedly won’t be opting out.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham has no plans to opt out.

Beckham, per Cabot, made his comments to the Wall Street Journal two weeks ago, before seeing “how safe” the team’s facility is. But the actual or apparent safety of the facility is one thing; whether it’s safe to play 11-on-11 football in a pandemic is another. Beckham’s comments went more to that issue.

“We’re not ready for football season,” Beckham told the Wall Street Journal. “So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Whether he opts out or not, Beckham said what he said. Unless he retracts those comments, they still stand.