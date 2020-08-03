Report: Players have until Thursday to opt out

Getty Images

The NFL had agreed to give players seven days after finalization of the revised Collective Bargaining Agreement to opt out of the 2020 season. The revision hasn’t been executed, but the deadline has been revised.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that players will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday to opt out. The league and the NFL Players Association still haven’t signed the agreement officially adjusting the CBA to account for the consequences of the pandemic.

As one source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, the agreement is still being finalized.

It’s unknown at this point whether and to what extent the NFLPA will receive one or more concessions from the league to agree to the shorter deadline to opt out. Teams wanted the window to close sooner than later, given concerns that players who were destined to be cut were opting out and collecting six-figure stipends, and that some agents have been using the threat of an opt out to try to leverage new contracts.