Revised CBA is signed, finally

Getty Images

It took 10 days, but it’s finally done.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have hammered out, finalized, and signed the formal document revising the Collective Bargaining Agreement in light of the realities of the pandemic. The tentative agreement was reached on Friday, July 24.

The actual agreement likely will be published sooner than later, allowing for full review and analysis of all terms.

Some will say the league won. Others will say the union won. By getting this behind them and allowing a mutual focus on finding a way to play the 2020 season during an unprecedented public-health crisis, they both won.