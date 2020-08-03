Saints cutting Taylor Stallworth

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is going to be in the market for a new team.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Saints are cutting the two-year veteran from their roster.

Stallworth made the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and appeared in 14 games during his rookie season. He was cut early in the 2019 season, but returned to the practice squad and ultimately got promoted to the active roster for the final three weeks of the regular season. He also played in the team’s playoff loss to the Vikings.

Stallworth has 16 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 18 total regular season games. He added six tackles in three postseason appearances.

The Saints added Margus Hunt as a free agent on their defensive line this offseason. Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Malcom Brown are also on hand at defensive tackle.