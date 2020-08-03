Seahawks are re-signing Branden Jackson

Getty Images

The Seahawks cut defensive end Branden Jackson late last month. They are re-signing him this week, once he clears protocol, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Seattle saved $2.13 million against the cap with his release. It seems likely he will re-sign to a lower deal.

Jackson, 27, played 36 games with four starts the past three seasons in Seattle, making 3.5 sacks.

He originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. Jackson spent part of the 2016 season on the Raiders’ practice squad and part on the active roster, appearing in three games and making one tackle.

Jackson joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2017.

Seattle promoted Jackson to the active roster when Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril injured his neck in Week Four against the Colts.

Jackson played in a career-high 15 games last season, seeing action on 418 defensive snaps and 96 on special teams.