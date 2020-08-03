Titans sign Isaiah Wilson, activate him from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Every first round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft is now under contract.

Tackle Isaiah Wilson was the lone unsigned player selected in the first round when Monday got underway, but the Titans announced that the deal was done on Monday afternoon. It’s a four-year contract for Wilson and the Titans have an option for a fifth season.

In addition to announcing their agreement on a contract, the Titans also announced that Wilson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wilson was placed on the list last week, but has cleared the protocol for returning to action.

Wilson is expected to compete with Dennis Kelly to take over at right tackle in the wake of Jack Conklin‘s departure this offseason.

The Titans also signed offensive lineman Zac Kerin on Monday. Kerin was released by the team last week.