Todd Gurley “appreciative and grateful” for a sixth year to do what he loves

Getty Images

Todd Gurley turned 26 Monday. It was the first day of the rest of his career, too, as the Falcons returned to some sort of normalcy.

“A lot of people want to die to play this game so for me to be 26, and it [to] be my sixth year in the league and still get an opportunity to play running back, do something I love, do something I’ve always done, I’m always appreciative and grateful,” Gurley said in a conference call, via Tori McElhaney of TheAthletic.com. “There ain’t no better way to come back than on my birthday and be able to go back to work, having a new team, new teammates, new everything, so it’s pretty cool.”

Gurley signed with the Falcons after the Rams released him and the Falcons released Devonta Freeman.

Questions remain about the running back after his knee issues of the past two seasons. Gurley’s knee problems played into his release from the Rams, who cut him less than two years after signing him to a megacontract extension.

Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will have to figure out the right amount of reps for Gurley.

Gurley isn’t focusing on anything other than learning the offense and learning his teammates.

“I just focus on the day, man,” Gurley said. “Today is Day No. 1. I’m not worried about February. I’m not worried about September. I’m just focused on getting adjusted, getting to know my new teammates, learning about everybody, the whole staff on the Falcons and then just taking it day by day. I don’t look too far in the future. I live for the day and prepare for tomorrow.”