Vikings cut two, activate Anthony Barr and Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Vikings’ trade for defensive tackle P.J. Hall wasn’t the only roster move in Minnesota on Monday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo have both been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced those moves along with the Hall acquisition and a handful of other transactions.

The Vikings waived wide receiver Davion Davis and cornerback Kemon Hall. Davis appeared in two games last season and Hall was on their practice squad. The two departures along with the two activations leave the Vikings roster at 80 players.

In addition to those moves, the Vikings also announced that linebacker Ben Gedeon has been placed on the physically unable to perform list and that wide receiver Quartney Davis has passed his physical.