Washington signing Dontrelle Inman

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is adding a veteran at wide receiver.

Dontrelle Inman will sign with Washington, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old Inman spent time last year with the Patriots, Chargers and Colts but rarely got on the field, catching a total of just 12 passes in 2019. In his best season, in 2016, Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards.

Washington had been looking to add some veteran help at wide receiver, with Kelvin Harmon on the non-football injury list and Cody Lattimer on the commissioner’s exempt list. Inman joins a young receiving group that includes Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Steven Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden