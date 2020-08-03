Which teams should pursue Antonio Brown?

Getty Images

The NFL finally has given receiver Antonio Brown an answer, sort of, regarding his status. The question now becomes whether a team will sign him.

Monday’s PFT Live included a draft of the teams that should consider signing Brown, one of the NFL’s best receivers of the past decade and a guy who has plenty of talent.

For the full list, check out the video. Then, as usual, drop your own suggestions in the comments. Or call us smart or stupid or something else that properly reflects your emotion and/or mood.

