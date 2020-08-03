Will Dissly avoids PUP list for Seahawks, passes physical in recovery from Achilles tear

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly saw a significant injury end each of his first two seasons in the NFL. While it was a torn ACL as a rookie in 2018, it was a torn Achilles sustained last October that brought his second season to an abrupt conclusion.

However, Dissly has managed to recover from the Achilles tear in time to avoid the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp.

“Will had an incredible offseason,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He spent nine months working out on a real rigid schedule (in Los Angeles). He didn’t miss one minute of one day in nine straight months. They said they’ve never seen anybody do that before and the benefits of it is that he comes in and passes his physical.

“We’ll still care of Will as we start camp. He did pass his physical. We’ll look at it and make sure we don’t come along too fast. Will is a really great product of learning the system and all that and he’ll be a factor as soon as we cut him loose. But in the meantime we want to make sure to take care of him. He did everything a guy could possibly do and so we’re thrilled about the process.”

Dissly has appeared in just 10 total games over his two seasons with Seattle due to the knee and Achilles injuries. In the six games he appeared in last season, Dissly caught 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns as he became a frequent target for Russell Wilson.

Dissly will have Greg Olsen alongside for additional depth at the position this season.