49ers activate Jeff Wilson from COVID-19 list, waive D.J. Reed

Getty Images

The 49ers lost defensive back D.J. Reed for the season when he tore his pectoral muscle while working out recently and they moved him off their roster on Tuesday.

Reed has been waived with a non-football injury designation. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s NFI reserve list and miss the season. Given the likelihood that he’ll miss the season either way, it seems like a decent bet that he’ll make it through.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire also brings word that running back Jeff Wilson and wide receiver Richie James have both been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. James has been placed on the non-football injury list, so he’ll remain away from any team workouts and practices for the time being.

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street and wide receiver Shawn Poindexter were activated from the physically unable to perform list after passing their physicals. Defensive back Chris Edwards was waived to round out the 49ers’ moves for the day.