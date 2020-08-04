49ers kicking tires on Ziggy Ansah, Dion Jordan

Getty Images

The 49ers are taking a look (and giving a test to) a couple of former top-five pick pass-rushers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they brought in former Lions fifth-overall pick Ziggy Ansah in for a physical and a COVID-19 test.

The 31-year-old had 2.5 sacks in 11 games for the Seahawks last year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that the 49ers are also working out Dion Jordan. Once the No. 3 overall pick by the Dolphins, Jordan had a pair of sacks in seven games with the Raiders last year. Jordan was previously with the Seahawks for two seasons.

While injuries and other issues have kept them from reaching their potential (at least lately), it’s interesting that the 49ers are taking a look. Ansah last had double-digit sacks in 2017, while Jordan has 10.5 career sacks.