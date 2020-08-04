49ers lose defensive back for the season

Getty Images

The 49ers lost some secondary depth, with news that defensive back D.J. Reed is out for the season.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Reed went on reserve/non-football injury after suffering a torn pectoral muscle while working out this offseason.

With a lengthy recovery ahead (four to six months), they chose to not hold a roster spot for him while he recovered from surgery.

“Ultimately, [it’s] too difficult to keep a roster spot for something that may go into December,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said.

The 2018 fifth-rounder from Kansas State played in all 16 games last year, and started two games as a rookie.