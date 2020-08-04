Allen Hurns is first Dolphin to opt out of playing

Getty Images

The Dolphins have had their first player opt out of playing the 2020 season.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns announced his plans in a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon. Hurns said it “definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” but that he was doing what he thinks is best for his family “especially with a baby boy on the way.”

Hurns returned home to Miami when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last July and was set to stick around after signing a two-year extension in November. He had 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games during his first year with the Dolphins.

DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Gary Jennings and Mack Hollins remain on the Dolphins roster at receiver.