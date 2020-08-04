Amari Cooper pumped about addition of CeeDee Lamb

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper got his big money in March, and now he’s expecting to put up big numbers.

Specifically, he’s looking forward to the addition of first-round pick CeeDee Lamb, in hopes that the rookie can join him and Michael Gallup, who each topped 1,100 receiving yards last year.

“I think it was a great pickup,” Cooper said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “You have to draft the best player on the board. Everybody understands that. He’s a great receiver. I think with me and Michael Gallup going for 1,000 yards last year, the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year.”

The last time three teammates did that was 2008, when Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, and Steve Breaston each topped 1,000 yards for the Cardinals.

While having Lamb fall into their laps might not have been expected, it’s still a high-powered addition, especially after Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract in March.

Now, the veteran wideout just has to help his new teammate get caught up.

“I think he’s a quick learner,” Cooper said of Lamb. “He already has a good foundation. He’s fundamentally sound in his route running. It’s very small, nitpicky things that I help him with that I may see with him being a rookie, but I think he has a really good foundation.”

The rookie was with Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott during some group workouts this offseason, and Cooper said he didn’t feel particularly behind, though players are only two days into on-field conditioning at the team facility.