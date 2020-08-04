Andrew Berry: Odell Beckham engaged, focused on having great year

Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal published an interview with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham this week that saw Beckham express misgivings about the NFL’s plans to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interview, which was conducted before Beckham arrived to camp, the wideout said that he felt “like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.” On Tuesday, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry fielded questions about Beckham’s comments during a video conference with reporters.

Berry said that the team’s spoken to Beckham about being mindful of the words he chooses, but expressed no doubt about the receiver’s commitment to playing this season.

“We’ve had plenty of dialogue and conversations with Odell,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Not only just through the summer, but certainly as he’s returned to Cleveland and that’s been a positive thing. We feel really good about everything that the league and the PA have agreed upon and everything that we’ve done. In terms of Odell, he’s returned and really been focused on working hard. He’s been very engaged in everything we’ve done in the classroom and he’s really focused on having a great year.”

Beckham has until Thursday to opt out, but it doesn’t appear Berry or the Browns expect that to happen.