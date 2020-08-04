Antonio Brown loses condominium lawsuit, essentially by forfeit

Posted by Mike Florio on August 4, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Getty Images

Recently, Antonio Brown pleaded no contest to felony charges arising from a dispute with the driver of a moving truck. Now, Brown essentially has done the same thing in a civil action arising from alleged damages to a condominium that he rented in Miami.

Via attorney Daniel Wallach, Judge Beatrice Butchko issued on Monday an order granting default judgment for the landlord in the lawsuit. The decision, triggered by extreme and repeated failure by Brown to comply with the requirements of the litigation, means that he has lost the case. A separate hearing will be held to determine the amount Brown owes.

Judge Butchko found that Brown engaged in a “willful, deliberate, and contumacious” failure to comply with the requirements of the litigation, resulting from multiple “acts of disobedience.” After his lawyer withdrew from the case, Brown failed to hire new counsel or to file a notice indicating that he’d represent himself. He also failed to confer with the plaintiff’s lawyer regarding reimbursement for the costs of his second deposition (the court sanctioned Brown for his behavior at the second deposition, which happened because of his behavior at the first deposition) and regarding the scheduling of a third deposition.

“Defendant’s conduct exhibited an intentional delay tactic, a pattern of refusal to follow rules, and established a lack of good faith,” Judge Butchko wrote.

Brown will now owe to the plaintiff the full amount of the damages proven at a separate hearing, along with attorneys’ fees. The landlord has sought more than $200,000.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Antonio Brown loses condominium lawsuit, essentially by forfeit

  2. Contumacious. Had to look that one up. Apparently the judge has decided that Mr. Brown has been “stubbornly or willfully disobedient to authority.” Wonder where the judge got that idea?

  4. This is the latest example why any team would be foolhardy to sign Antonio Brown.
    Mr. Brown has proven time and again that if he feels “disrespected,” or doesn’t get what he thinks he’s entitled to, he’ll scream bloody murder, throw tantrums and play the victim card for all to see and hear.
    Yet when it comes to personal responsibility, respecting anyone or anything else, following rules or procedures, or obeying little things like court orders, he’ll flip the world a big middle finger and do whatever he wants to do.
    Mr. Brown may well have mental issues, but he’s also a classic narcissist with borderline sociopathic tendencies. He’s already caused trouble for, and brought unwanted publicity down on three NFL teams. Buyer beware!

  5. Good for the landlord!
    The landlord should go after as much as he can possibly get…after all, fans here always say that PLAYERS should get the max compensation possible, the fans should apply the same principle in favor of the landlord against this idiot former player that no one would touch with a 3,000 mile pole.

  6. Lamar Jackson wants this clown in his locker room? At this point any team who signs him to anything more than a minimum contract…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.