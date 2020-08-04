Ben Roethlisberger: I still want to win Lombardis

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger met with the media on Tuesday and said that he never considered retirement after tearing three flexor tendons off the bone in his right elbow early last season.

The injury kept Roethlisberger from playing in the final 14 games of the 2019 campaign and he said he might have considered calling it a career if he felt he “was closer to the end” after the injury. Roethlisberger doesn’t feel that way, however.

While he may not have another decade left in the tank, he thinks he has “good years left in me” and a desire to add some Super Bowl rings to his collection.

“I still want to win Lombardis and I say that with a plural,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Roethlisberger threw on Monday and said that he feels his arm is strong after the extended rehab that followed his injury. The Steelers hope that will remain the case heading into the season and that Roethlisberger will be able to remain on the field for the long run this time around.