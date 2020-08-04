Bengals holding remote meetings with their quarterbacks

Getty Images

The prospect of a quarterback quarantine has been bandied about by several coaches and teams this offseason and the Bengals are employing a variation of that approach at their training camp.

Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said, per multiple reporters, that all but one of the team’s position groups are meeting in-person as they prepare for the 2020 season. The exception to that is the quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley, Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegala are meeting remotely from four different locations. Taylor said that the team wants to limit their interactions with others as much as possible so that they don’t find themselves in a situation where they’ll need to bring in another player because of an outbreak among the quarterbacks.

It may be harder to keep that kind of separation during practices, although the Bengals could pick one of the four to keep out of the mix as they ramp up their on-field work in the coming weeks.