Bengals hope to extend Joe Mixon

The Bengals put the biggest piece of their future in place when they drafted quarterback Joe Burrow first overall.

Now they want to keep his backfield mate around as well.

Via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the goal was to extend running back Joe Mixon.

“Joe is an important part of our team,” Tobin said. “He’s a piece that we’d like to get extended and have around here a long time. Typically, our extensions have gotten done during camp at some point. . . .

“There are challenges that we will be working through and hopefully we will be able to come to an agreement. Time will tell on that. But it’s something we are certainly cognizant of and want to address.”

Mixon’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

And the fact Tobin mentioned the time frame’s possibly a good sign, as they’ve done a number of deals this time of year (with Tyler Boyd getting his last year and Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap the year before).