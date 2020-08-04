Bengals place Xavier Su’a-Filo on PUP, Renell Wren on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals placed guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on the physically unable to perform list and defensive tackle Renell Wren on the non-football injury list at the outset of training camp on Monday.

Su’a-Filo has appeared in 19 games for the Dallas Cowboys over the last two seasons with 12 total starts. He ended last season on the injured reserve list after fracturing a bone in his lower leg in a December game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For his career, he’s stared 41 of 56 total games played for the Cowboys and Houston Texans. He was a second round pick of the Texans in 2014.

Wren also ended last season on injured reserve with the Bengals after injuring his hip in a practice in December. He appeared in 11 games fir Cincinnati last season with two starts before the injury ended his season.

Wren was a fourth-round selection by the Bengals last year out of Arizona State.

Wide receiver Damion Willis also passed a physical on Monday to come off the physically unable to perform list after initially being placed on the list last week.