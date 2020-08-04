Bills activate Vincent Taylor from COVID list, cut Mike Bell

Getty Images

The Bills have placed five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since training camp testing began and they announced on Tuesday that one of them has been restored to the active roster.

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was placed on the list last Wednesday, but has now received the green light to return. The Bills cut linebacker Mike Bell to keep the roster at 81 players. That qualifies the Bills for the 80-player limit installed for this summer because they have a roster exemption for running back Christian Wade.

The Bills sent their rookies home for virtual meetings last week after Taylor, wide receiver Duke Williams, defensive back Isiah Brown, defensive back Dane Jackson, and defensive back Siran Neal were placed on the COVID-19 list.

Taylor had six tackles in three games for the Bills last season. Bell signed with the team this offseason.