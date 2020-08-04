Bills will release Spencer Long

Getty Images

The Bills agreed to terms with former Jets guard Brian Winters on Monday and they’ll be parting ways with another former member of their AFC East rivals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday. Long was in the second year of a three-year deal and his departure will save the team $2.425 million under the salary cap.

Long appeared in 14 games for the Bills as a reserve last season. He was a 13-game starter at center for the Jets in 2018 and he also started 31 games, some at guard, for Washington from 2015 to 2017.

Long had been mentioned as a possible replacement for Jon Feliciano at right guard in Buffalo, but it seems Winters’ arrival knocked him out of that mix.