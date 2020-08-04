Browns activate Dontrell Hilliard, Jovante Moffatt from COVID list

Getty Images

The Browns are down to one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt from the list reserved for players who test positive or quarantine after close contact with an infected person. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert remains on the list.

Hilliard has spent the last two seasons with the Browns and has seen time as a returner in addition to his work out of the backfield. Moffatt signed with the team after going undrafted this April.

The moves leave the Browns with 79 players on their active roster. Gilbert would leave them at this summer’s limit of 80 players.