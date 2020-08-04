Browns confident they can keep Baker Mayfield safe

Getty Images

The Browns placed Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the backup quarterback tested positive for the virus.

The team, though, is confident it can keep Baker Mayfield and the other quarterbacks safe.

“I will again give credit to Kevin [Stefanski] and our medical staff in terms of how thoughtful they have been, in terms of the planning, specifically during this critical first 14 days as we form our bubble, so to speak,’’ General Manager Andrew Berry said on a videoconference, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Really, all of our meetings have been virtual up until this point and with the facility redesign, when our guys really do come back into the building for meetings and various activities everything is really well spaced out, everything is really, really well done, to make sure that guys are social distances, safe and we would prevent any issues inside the facilities.”

Gilbert tested positive at training camp on Sunday or Monday after negative tests for more than a week, Cabot reports. He is asymptomatic, and it’s possible that, like Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, he had a false-positive.

Mayfield, Case Keenum and Kevin Davidson have remained at least six feet from each other, with the players altered to being too close by their Kinexon contact tracers.

It’s so far, so good for Mayfield. He’s healthy, in shape and ready to roll.

“He came back and added four pounds of lean mass, cut body fat and came back in terrific shape,” Berry said. “I know he’s really excited about the upcoming season, and he’s done a really nice job of what I would call almost creating community and really bringing guys together, as difficult as that can be as everybody has really been trying to function virtually. We’re all really excited about him entering the year.”