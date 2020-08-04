Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings opts out

Getty Images

A third Browns player has chosen to opt out of the season.

The team announced that defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the reserve/opt-out list.

Billings signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent. That contract will now carry over until next year.

He played his first four seasons with the Bengals, and started 37 games.

Previously, guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck opted out of the season.

The team also placed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.