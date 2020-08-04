Browns guard Colby Gossett takes high-risk opt out

Getty Images

Browns offensive guard Colby Gossett won’t play this season.

Gossett informed the Browns he is opting out of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Gossett qualifies for the high-risk opt out, giving him a $350,000 stipend.

Gossett was due to make a $675,000 base salary this season.

The Browns promoted Gossett from the practice squad in Week 17 last season, but he was inactive for the game. He signed with the team’s practice squad in Week Two last season.

Gossett entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018. He appeared in five games with four starts for the Cardinals in 2018.