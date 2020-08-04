Colts LB Skai Moore opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

Linebacker Skai Moore has become the first member of the Colts to opt out of playing the 2020 season.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Moore will come off the team’s active roster and will not be able to reverse course at any point this year.

Moore joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent the last two seasons bouncing between the practice squad and active roster in Indianapolis. He has four tackles in 10 career games.

Moore is the 50th player in the league to exercise their right to opt out of playing this year. His contract will toll to next year.