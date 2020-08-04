Davante Adams: Jordan Love will not have affect on Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers expected the Packers to take a receiver in the first round. So, too, did Davante Adams.

Instead, the Packers traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

“We were all expecting to have a receiver drafted, but that wasn’t the case,” Adams said on a videoconference Tuesday, via Stacey Dales of NFL Media.

The Packers didn’t select a receiver at all in the 2020 draft, a decision now complicated by free-agent signee Devin Funchess‘ opt out.

While coach Matt LaFleur said this week he expects Rodgers to play in Green Bay “for a long time,” the future is Love.

“I don’t think that it will have any type of affect on him,” Adams said. “I don’t think it’s going to drive him to be a better player or have him sunk in a hole. I think Aaron’s a lot like me. I’m a lot like him. However you want to put it. Truly confident players who know what they’re capable of, and know what they’ve done, and that continue to work to be better than what they were, we don’t necessarily need [extra motivation]. Like I don’t care if they brought Julio Jones in here. That’s not going to necessarily make me work harder, because I’m already a workhorse, and I already know that I’m trying to be better than I was last year.”