Derek Carr tired of being “disrespected”

Getty Images

No quarterback has opted out of the 2020 season. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday he never considered it.

“I did not,” Carr said in a videoconference, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to my organization. I’m going to be completely honest with you: I’m tired of being disrespected. So there was no question I was going to play this year.”

Critics never expected Carr to last into a third season with Jon Gruden, making the move to Las Vegas. He has survived but now has Marcus Mariota looking over his shoulder.

Since his broken leg ended an MVP-caliber season in 2016, Carr is 17-30 as the Raiders’ starter with 62 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating. The three-time Pro Bowler has never started a postseason game.

His time to prove something to himself and the team, while earning respect from everyone else is here. It’s now.