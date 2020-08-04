Dolphins cut Cordrea Tankersley after activating him from COVID list

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19 list before cutting him.

The team made Tankersley a third-round pick in 2017, but he has played only 17 career games with 11 starts because of a knee injury.

He missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in 2018.

Tankersley has 35 career tackles (26 solo) and seven passes defensed.

The Dolphins also waived long snapper Rex Sunahara, who signed three days ago. Miami signed Sunahara after sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson went on the COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins since have activated Ferguson, so they have no need for two long snappers on the roster.