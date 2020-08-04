Eagles claim Caleb Wilson off waivers, place Brandon Brooks on PUP

Getty Images

The Eagles announced Tuesday they placed offensive guard Brandon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list and claimed tight end Caleb Wilson off waivers.

Brooks, 30, is not expected to play this season.

He tore his left Achilles tendon while rehabbing at the team facility in June. Brooks started all 16 games for the Eagles at right guard before going on injured reserve in January with a separated shoulder.

Washington waived Wilson on Monday.

The Cardinals selected him with the final choice in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2019 draft, earning him the title Mr. Irrelevant.

He spent the 2019 regular season on Arizona’s practice squad before Washington signed him Dec. 13.

Wilson becomes the fifth tight end on the roster.