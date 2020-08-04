Falcons waive three players

Getty Images

The Falcons pared their roster down to 77 players on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive end Austin Larkin and defensive end Bryson Young.

Larkin is the only one of the three with regular season experience. He spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad after failing to make the team out of camp, but played in one game after being called up to the active roster in December. He recorded one tackle.

Farris and Young were both signed as undrafted free agents this spring.

The move leaves the Falcons with three open roster spots if they plan to go with 80 players for full squad workouts. They could fill them with players currently on their COVID-19 list, although they’ll need to cut three more players to have room for all of them.