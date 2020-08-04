Former lineman Tootie Robbins dies, after contracting COVID-19

Getty Images

Former Packers and Cardinals offensive tackle Tootie Robbins has died at the age of 62.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Robbins passed after contracting COVID-19.

“He contacted COVID and it in return took my uncle’s life,” his niece Lakeisha King wrote in an email. “But he is in heaven with his mom and dad now. Thank you for remembering my uncle. He is definitely missed.”

Robbins played 12 years in the league, the first 10 with the Cardinals (in St. Louis and Arizona).

Our thoughts are with Robbins’ family and friends at this time.