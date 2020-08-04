Gardner Minshew didn’t test positive, virus “took one look at me and ran the other way”

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew‘s short stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list came to an end on Tuesday morning and he met with reporters on a video conference call a bit later in the day to discuss his time away from the team.

Minshew called it brutal to be away from the team on what he called the “first day of school” because he had an “outfit picked out and everything.” He also said that he never tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Did not contract the virus. It took one look at me and ran the other way,” Minshew said.

Minshew had been living with safety Andrew Wingard and wide receiver Michael Walker. Wingard was also activated on Tuesday and Minshew said that Walker was the only one of the trio to test positive for COVID-19. The quarterback added that the trio are “gonna ride it solo this year” and said he thinks it was a good thing to happen now because it underscores the importance of following guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.